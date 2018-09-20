Man critical after two-car crash in Wallsend

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious road accident in North Tyneside last night.

Officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a Renault Clio and a Fiat Punto on Station Road North, Wallsend, at 11.18pm.

A 56-year-old man was taken to Newcastle’s RVI. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

An 82-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has since been discharged.

The road was closed for around four hours following the collision.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are now urging anyone who saw what happened, particularly those with dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling on 101 quoting reference 1525 19/09/18 or email the investigating officer at: 634@northumbria.pnn.police.uk