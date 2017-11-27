Man denies murder after fatal hit-and-run

A man has denied the murder of a woman in a fatal hit-and-run collision.

Susan Fuller, 63, died after the collision in Howdon, Wallsend, last month.

Sean Harman, 24, of Tillmouth Avenue, Seaton Delaval, was charged with her murder.

Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He also denied two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Harman’s trial is scheduled next April, and he was remanded in custody.