Man jailed after targeting OAP

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of two counts of burglary and one count of fraud by false representation.

Zac Lisle, 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years and six months behind bars when he appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on February 7.

On August 7, 2017, the offender entered the home of a 93-year-old woman, and proceeded to steal rings from the victim’s bedroom.

The victim’s grandson managed to recover most of the stolen property when his friend bought the items from a local establishment, without knowing they were stolen. However, one ring remains missing.

Inspector Trevor Oakley said: “Our commitment to tackling burglaries will continue and it’s great to see two more burglars put behind bars.

“Bringing offenders before the courts remains a priority for us and we will not stop targeting those we believe to be responsible for such crimes, which we know causes concern in our communities.

“We want to make sure offenders are caught and face the consequences of their actions.”

