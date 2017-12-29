Man suffers hypothermia at Boxing Day dip

A man had to be treated for hypothermia after taking part in the annual Boxing Day dip.

The 33-year-old casualty was treated by members of Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and organisers North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards.

After receiving treatment, he was slowly warmed up and allowed to go home with his family.

It was one of four call outs in three days for members of the Life Brigade.

At 11.20am on December 27, the TVLB were called to help with an heavily intoxicated man at the north end of Blyth beach, then at 5.40pm they were called to the Tynemouth area over reports of a woman attempting to self harm but before they arrived she was taken into the care of the police.

They were also called out at 10.50am on Thursday, December 28, after reports of a dog in the river near the Merchant Quays flats.

There were concerns that members of the public may have been considering entering the water to try and save the dog.

One brigade member was able to quickly attend the scene where they found the dog had been brought ashore by crew of a nearby boat, but despite the efforts of the boat crew, the dog could not be revived and was taken home by the owners.

A TVLB spokesperson said: “While this was a very upsetting incident for the owners of the dog and those that witnessed it, it is important to note that the river was flowing very strongly at the time and the situation may have been even more serious had anyone entered the water to attempt to recover the dog.”