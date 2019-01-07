Many Tyneside parents alter fairytales to make them more relevant to their children

One in three parents in the Tyneside area admits to altering the ending of their children’s favourite bedtime story – to make them more modern.

With most favourite fairytales having been written two centuries ago, their relevance to today’s generation of kids is slim and some parents are taking matters into their own hands.

While the moral of the story may be timeless, they believe that the characters and settings are in dire need of an update.

Only 18 per cent of parents believe they are still relevant to modern day life, resulting in one in ten of those surveyed in the area no longer reading fairytales to their children.

Looking at the UK as a whole, the research carried out with 2,000 parents by cartridgesave.co.uk shows that the most outdated fairytales are Sleeping Beauty (17 per cent), Rumpelstiltskin (15 per cent), Hansel And Gretel (14 per cent), Cinderella (13 per cent) and Snow White (13 per cent).

Delving into the research further, some parents feel that parts of these stories need changing as they are worried about what their children might think of the real endings (26 per cent).

Some also feel that the morals are wrong (16 per cent) and that they don’t represent modern day life anymore (16 per cent).

More information about the research can be found at www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/moderndayfairytales