Marie Curie set for Great Daffodil Appeal collections

A charity is preparing to turn Newcastle yellow after its first attempt was blitzed by the ‘Beast from the East’.

Volunteers with Marie Curie were forced to cancel their Great Daffodil Appeal collections due to the extreme weather.

But a four day collection in Newcastle will now take place from Sunday, March 25, until Wednesday, March 28.

Hayley Revell, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in Newcastle and Northumberland, said: “We are extremely happy to have been able to rearrange the dates for our Newcastle Street Collection and would like to thank Newcastle City Council for their cooperation.

“The safety of our volunteers is a priority, and while I know they always go the extra mile for us, we had some extreme conditions and would not have expected them to travel or collect in that weather.

“Hopefully the new dates at the end of the month will be more spring like, and we can get the four day collection underway and raise as much money as possible.”

Anyone interested in signing up for the collection can sign up online by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/get-involved/collecting

Hayley added: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be.

“Our hospice helps people achieve the best possible quality of life and provides round-the-clock support for them, and their families.”

The money raised from the appeal will help Marie Curie Nurses be there for more people living with a terminal illness.

Marie Curie Nurses visit people in their own homes to give one-to-one care, and support those looking after them – helping families and carers to make the most of the time they have together.