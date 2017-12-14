Market turns back the clock

More than 30,000 people descended on North Shields for the town’s annual Victorian Christmas Market at the weekend.

Visitors browsed more than 100 stalls, selling all manner of festive food, drink and crafts.

A service from local churches, with musical support from the Salvation Army band, got the weekend under way and traditional entertainment followed from local schoolchildren singing carols.

The Customer First Centre and Beacon Centre got involved with free festive activities.

Coun Eddie Darke, cabinet member for leisure, culture and tourism, said: “As always, it was a great turnout and I’d like to thank everyone for coming, especially all of the stallholders who braved the cold temperatures and the bandstand choirs for such excellent performances.”

The event, which is supported by Kier North Tyneside, the Beacon Centre and North Shields Chamber of Trade, will return next year for its 20th anniversary.