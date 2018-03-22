Mayor reveals three-year plan

North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor has launched an ambitious three-year plan to make the area an even greater place to live, work and visit.

Our North Tyneside Plan 2018-2021, which was agreed at full council in February, focuses on three key themes – people, place and economy – and has 16 priorities for making the council work better for residents and delivering positive opportunities for everyone in the borough.

The priorities were formed by listening to residents, businesses and visitors to develop a clear framework for directing the council’s resources on the things that matter most to local people.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn commented: “This is a bold plan that matches our bold ambitions for North Tyneside.

“I want to provide the best opportunities for our residents, from being ready for school, to finding employment, having access to good-quality housing and being cared for and protected if they become vulnerable.

“I am committed to making sure the council works better for its residents by improving how we do things and offering residents opportunities to do more for themselves.

“By listening to local people, I understand what matters to them most and believe this plan will deliver projects that make a real difference to the lives of North Tyneside residents”.

The plan’s 16 priorities include increasing the choice of affordable homes in the borough and encouraging residents to be more independent and take up volunteering opportunities in their local communities.

It also aims to continue regeneration projects in Whitley Bay and Wallsend and develop new schemes for Forest Hall, North Shields and Killingworth, as well as grow the borough’s business-friendly culture to support enterprises of all sizes.

The plan succeeds the Our North Tyneside Plan 2013-17. During that time, the plan delivered a wide range of positive changes in the borough, including: a 20 per cent increase in the number of children reaching a good level of development in their early years; a 2.1 per cent drop in the number of people claiming unemployment benefits; the construction of more affordable homes in the last three years than in the entire decade before; over 1,000 new businesses and 10,000 more job opportunities than in the last five years; and 90 per cent of young people (more than the national average) going on to higher education and employment after Key Stage 5 (A-Levels).

Our North Tyneside Plan 2018-2021 is available in full on the council’s website at www.northtyneside.gov.uk.