Members give seal of approval to clubhouse makeover

An eye-catching makeover of a seafront clubhouse has been completed.

Panels showing images of various members of Panama Swimming Club have been installed on their base on Whitley Bay’s Northern Promenade.

The transformation is the latest part of North Tyneside Council’s £36m Seafront Master Plan.

As well as the eye-catching images, the clubhouse – which has stood there since the 1930s – has also been given a much-needed lick of paint, a new front door featuring club branding has been installed and the building has been given a general tidy up.

A consortium – made up of xsite architecture, designer-engineers Raskl and design and branding experts Electrik Sheep Design – drew up the proposals for the artwork and worked closely with the authority and the swimming club throughout.

Heather Murphy, a member of Panama Swimming Club, said: “Club members are thrilled with the new look and both locals and visitors are unanimous in their admiration.

“Plans are now afoot for a team effort to refurbish the interior in keeping with the bold new exterior.”

Coun Sarah Day, cabinet member for Culture, Sport and Leisure, said: “It’s great to see that such a prominent building on the seafront has been given a much-needed bright and fresh new look.

“This is a fine addition to our cultural offer and creates something a little bit different and unique that people can enjoy.”

Jack Storey, project manager at Raskl, the company which carried out the work at the clubhouse, said: “Collaborating with our friends at Electrik Sheep Design and xSite, we’ve transformed Panama’s outdated clubhouse into a purposeful home which really celebrates their unique organisation.

“The construction consists of printed aluminium panels alongside the shutter and guttering systems, which were all custom fit. The sheer scale of the members overlooking the sea has such a strong and proud presence. We’re really delighted with it and hope the club love it as much as we do!”

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE added: “I am delighted that we have been able to work with the swimming club to produce something the members told us they wanted.

“I’d also like to thank the design team involved in making the plans a reality.”