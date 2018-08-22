Memories of the Dome flood back

A couple who met at the Spanish City 71 years ago were among the first to look around the regenerated venue.

John and Gladys Muitt were among six residents from HC-One’s Eastbourne House Care Home in Whitley Bay invited to have afternoon tea with Mayor Norma Redfearn ahead of the Dome’s re-opening.

Mary Wardlaw was a keen dancer and used to go dancing in the 1950s in the Empress Ballroom every Saturday. Judith Hunt met her first husband in the Dome. Jean Dale and her husband used to frequent the ballroom and spent many hours with friends socialising, while Noel Bogie grew up around the corner and used to go dancing at the venue.

Gladys said: “I am completely overwhelmed, I can’t believe I actually got to visit the Dome again.

“Meeting the Mayor was a highlight and the memories came flooding back.”