Met Office upgrades snow warning for North East

The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for the North East, including Northumberland, adding that some rural communities 'might be cut off for several days'.

Forecasters have now issued an amber warning for the region, between 10:30pm today and 10am tomorrow. Amber warnings are issued when there is an increased chance of bad weather causing disruption to transport and power.

The warning says: 'Frequent and often heavy snow showers are expected to continue through Thursday and overnight into Friday morning with further significant accumulations likely.

'Long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur. Roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

'Some rural communities might be cut off for several days. Long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephone and mobile phone networks, could occur.'

The Chief Forecaster says: 'Snow showers will bring variable snow cover, but parts of northern England and Scotland are expected to see the most frequent snow showers.

'During this time, a further 5-10cm of snow is expected quite widely. Where showers become organised though, most likely across Scotland and over the hills of northern England, some places are likely to have an additional 15-25cm of snow.

'Strong winds will continue to lead to drifting of snow, and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts.

'Although snow showers across northern England will ease somewhat with time, continued blowing and drifting of lying snow is likely. This warning has been updated to extend the validity period into Friday morning as well as to extend the area further south across more of northern England.'

There is also a yellow warning for snow in place for the North East for the remainder of tomorrow and Saturday. The warning states: 'Snow showers are expected to continue over parts of northern Britain, bringing further accumulations of snow and a risk of icy stretches. Further delays to travel and public transport could occur, whilst some rural communities could become or remain cut off. Further impacts to power supplies/mobile phone coverage are also possible.'