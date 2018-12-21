Metro price rises are announced

Metro passengers are facing a slight rise in tickets next year.

Nexus, the public body which owns and manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, is increasing single and day tickets by 10p from January 2.

But the cost of the Pop Pay As You Go smartcard is being frozen, offering customers a 40p saving on the cost of a single Metro journey and a saving of 50p on the cost of a day ticket.

Students and customers who use Pop Pay As You Go cards will be paying the same price for their travel in 2019 as they were in 2012.

Tobyn Hughes, managing director of Nexus, said: “We are introducing a balanced package of Metro fares in 2019, one which helps us to deliver some savings for customers while also meeting Metro’s running costs.

“Anyone who switches to a Pay As You Go Pop card will not see the cost of their Metro travel go up next year.

“Other fares will go up in line with the rate of inflation. Metro is a public service that doesn’t make a profit and gets a Government subsidy to keep it running. We need to raise some fares so that we can continue to meet our operational costs.

“Metro fares will remain some of the lowest in the country and still offer excellent value for money.”

Pop blue, the smartcard introduced this year offering young people aged 18 and under Metro travel for £1, is also being frozen in price.

Pop cards are free to obtain and are available online from the Nexus website https://www.nexus.org.uk/pop

The 2019 Metro and Shields Ferry fare proposals were agreed by a Joint Transport Committee (Tyne and Wear Sub-committee).