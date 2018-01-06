Search

Metro worker drives off with top prize

Danielle Callender, fundraiser at St Oswald's Hospice, Nick Harding, general manager of Bristol Street Motors Newcastle Vauxhall with the winner of the Vauxhall Viva, Ian Parker.
Danielle Callender, fundraiser at St Oswald's Hospice, Nick Harding, general manager of Bristol Street Motors Newcastle Vauxhall with the winner of the Vauxhall Viva, Ian Parker.

A Tyne and Wear Metro worker scooped a sensational Christmas present when he won a new Vauxhall Viva SE.

Ian Parker was looking for a replacement for his ten-year-old Toyota Auris when he won the car, donated by Bristol Street Motors, in a raffle in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice.

The 63-year-old had been visiting Derek, his friend of 20 years, at the Gosforth hospice with his wife Lorna when he bought the ticket.

He said: “The car will also hold a special place in my heart, as it is another connection to Derek and a lasting memory of a treasured friend.”