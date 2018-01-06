Metro worker drives off with top prize

A Tyne and Wear Metro worker scooped a sensational Christmas present when he won a new Vauxhall Viva SE.

Ian Parker was looking for a replacement for his ten-year-old Toyota Auris when he won the car, donated by Bristol Street Motors, in a raffle in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice.

The 63-year-old had been visiting Derek, his friend of 20 years, at the Gosforth hospice with his wife Lorna when he bought the ticket.

He said: “The car will also hold a special place in my heart, as it is another connection to Derek and a lasting memory of a treasured friend.”