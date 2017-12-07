Milly hits the ring notes as she wins Christmas singing competition

A talented North Tyneside teenager received an early Christmas present after winning an inaugural singing competition.

Milly Melling, 15, competed against five other North East youngsters in the A Star is Born final, part of Manor Walks shopping centre’s Christmas lights switch-on.

The West Allotment teenager performed in front of an excited crowd who enjoyed an action-packed programme of free family fun at Cramlington.

There was live music from brass and steel bands, mesmerising light-up stilt walkers, free face-painting, dance performances and a special guest appearance from singer-songwriter and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Jamie Lee Harrison.

The event, held in association with Heart FM and Cramlington Town Council, was a huge success and talented Milly beat off stiff competition from across the region to win a £500 cash prize.

The final six were invited to perform live on stage before Jamie Lee Harrison threw the switch on this year’s Christmas lights.

Milly said: “It was amazing and I was overwhelmed at winning A Star is Born.

“I’m so grateful for all the support.

“It was such a lovely and well organised event and I’m delighted to have won this real heart of the community singing competition.”

Bruno Coppola, general manager at Manor Walks Shopping and Leisure, said: “Congratulations to Milly, our winner of A Star is Born, as she was outstanding at our Christmas lights switch-on. We truly believe we have found a real singing superstar.

“Each of the six finalists did a fantastic job and should be extremely proud of themselves as they all performed brilliantly and helped make our Christmas lights switch-on extra special.

“We were delighted with the success of the whole event and I would like to thank everyone in the community who came along.

“It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying the free, festive events and we hope that families will come and visit Santa at his magical grotto and take part in our festive workshops throughout December.”