Minister gets tour of Port of Tyne

A Minister has learned more about one of the region’s key businesses in the North East.

Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport, Nusrat Ghani, visited the Port of Tyne to see first hand how it boosts the economy – both locally and nationally.

During the visit, the Minister enjoyed a boat trip on the River Tyne aboard the Port’s pilot boat – Collingwood – and was able to see first-hand the offshore renewable cluster of businesses based on the Tyne.

Later on a tour of the Port of Tyne’s 600 acre estate, the Shipping Minister learnt more about the potential of the Port of Tyne Enterprise Zone sites and saw the latest development of a second wood pellet terminal, which is working with Lynemouth Power Ltd to produce 390MW of low-carbon electricity.

Maritime Minister Nusrat Ghani said: “Our ports are vital to our nation, helping deliver food, energy and products to our homes.

“The Port of Tyne is rightly proud to keep the country topped up with tea – handling 40 per cent of all loose leaf imports – as well as boosting the economy as the UK’s second largest car exporter.

“Crucial to this is the port’s employees and it was great to see its apprenticeship programme supporting many young people, especially women, reach their potential.”

Andrew Moffat, Port of Tyne Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our maritime sector is at the forefront of free trade and will only become increasingly important as we seize the international trade opportunities that arise from our withdrawal from the EU.”

“It was great to be able to discuss issues facing UK ports with Ms Ghani and showcase how the Port of Tyne is contributing to sustaining trading gateways to world-wide markets.”

The Port of Tyne adds £700million to the UK economy, supporting 14,000 jobs.