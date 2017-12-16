Mistletoe Ball raises £66,000 for Foundation

Tens of thousands of pounds were raised for a charity supporting disabled children.

More than £66,000 was raised at the Percy Hedley Foundation’s annual Mistletoe Ball, held at Newcastle Marroitt Gosforth Park and hosted by BBC Radio Newcastle’s Anna Foster.

More than 300 guests were in attendance at the Moulin Rouge-themed ball while the money raised on the night will help the charity’s Northern Counties School continue its pioneering work to help more disabled children and young people achieve their ambitions and lead full and active lives.

Guests enjoyed entertainment from Mint Dance Entertainment and party band Foxx, while funds were raised through table sales, a raffle, live auction and silent auction.

The school, based in Jesmond, provides education for 90 children with a hearing impairment or visual impairment, profound and multiple learning disabilities or autism spectrum disorder.

The Foundation is currently beginning a programme of improvements at Northern Counties and money raised from the evening will make it possible for the charity to continue to provide the best possible services and facilities.

Maria Hallett, community fund-raising and events manager at the Foundation, said: “The Mistletoe Ball is a wonderful event to be involved in and the support of the companies that host tables and donate prizes is amazing.

“We always work really hard to stage a spectacular event and this year it really did live up to its name.”

“A huge thank you to everyone that attended and helped us to build brighter futures.”