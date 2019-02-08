Money raised to help teenager diagnosed with cancer

A restaurant has raised hundreds of pounds to help a youngster in his recovery from cancer.

Pantrinis in Marine Avenue, Whitley Bay, held a fundraising weekend to collect money for Rock4Olly.

Across the Friday to Sunday, staff wore red or a Rock4Olly t-shirt, sold specially made cupcakes and tickets for a raffle featuring hundreds of pounds worth of prizes donated by local businesses.

Staff at the fish and chips restaurant were delighted with the amount they raised for the charity.

Rock4Olly was set up by Whitley Bay Rockcliff Rugby Club to support youth player Olly Liddle after he was diagnosed with cancer.

After starting to play for the club since the age of six, he was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 13.

Olly, who lost his mum to breast cancer when he was seven, had an operation to amputate his right leg above the knee last September and has further treatment planned through to the end of March.

Money raised, which will also be used as a trust fund, aims to help Olly in his care and rehabilitation.

For more information about the charity, visit www.goldengiving.com/w/rock4olly