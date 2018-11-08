Monkseaton church holding two week Remembrance festival

A church has been holding two weeks of events in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday.

St Andrew’s Church in Monkseaton is part way through a two week Remembrance and Reconciliation Festival.

The event was launched with a successful coffee morning and will end on Sunday with its remembrance service at 11am.

During the festival, the church has held exhibits of crafts depicting the First World War, artefacts and more.

A poppy installation has also been installed in the church.

A church spokesperson said: “We feel it has caught the imagination of the congregation and residents.”

For more visit http://standrewsmonkseatonurc.org.uk/