Monkseaton churches holding activities for summer holidays

Churches in Monkseaton are hosting a number of events and activities to keep children and families entertained during the summer holidays.

St Andrew’s URC, St Peter’s Church, Church of the Immaculate Heart and the Church of St Mary the Virgin have opened their doors to provide activities and lunches.

Activity Lunches are being held at four Monkseaton churches during the school summer holidays.

For the last two years the demand for the activity lunches has grown, with more than 300 meals being served last summer.

And due to the popularity, the lunches are now available four days a week rather than the previous two.

The activity lunches, providing games, crafts and a hot lunch for children and adults alike, with a relaxed atmosphere, are all free of charge.

Contributions to making the lunches possible have come from a wide range of sources, alongside those of the churches themselves.

A total of 60 volunteers are being supported by local councillor Joe Kirwin, with generous donations having also been received from Morrisons Tynemouth and Whitley Bay, the Warburtons Community Foundation, Whitley Lodge Community Spirit and the Diocese of Newcastle Mothers’ Union.

The Rev Peter Dobson, vicar of St Peter’s Monkseaton, said: “The six-week school holiday can feel a long time for all sorts of reasons.

“We think it’s really important to be able to provide a space in the local community, where children, parents and carers can meet together, have fun, enjoy the time together and not have to spend lots of money.”

The free activities and lunches are taking place each Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of the school holidays, between 12.30 and 2pm as follows:

Mondays at The Immaculate Heart of Mary, Church Close;

Tuesdays at St Peter’s Church Hall, Elmwood Road;

Thursdays at St Andrew’s URC, Eastfield Avenue;

Fridays at St Mary the Virgin, Claremont Gardens.