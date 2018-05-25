Monkseaton pub in the running for industry award

A Monkseaton pub has been shortlisted for a national award.

The Black Horse, part of Ei Publican Partnerships, has been shortlisted in the Best Newcomer category at the Ei Group Awards for Excellence.

This year’s inaugural awards aim to recognise the achievements of all types of Ei Group’s operators around the country.

The Black Horse, one of six shortlisted pubs, will be judged by a panel of industry experts who will decide the final three.

Danny Cox, of Coco Leisure Limited, said: “We’re delighted to be shortlisted, it is testament to all the hard work the team has put in over the past six months.”

Fellow director Phil Campo said: “We are honoured to have been shortlisted for this very prestigious award.”