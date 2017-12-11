More delays expected to Coast Road users

Motorists are being warned of even more delays on the A1058 Coast Road this week.

A section of the Coast Road will be closed off peak to traffic on Thursday as work continues to install the new Norham Road Bridge.

Following the successful installation of precast concrete beams over the weekend of December 1 to 4, the contractors are now set to create the new road deck.

Two large pumps will be used to pour concrete between and over the newly-installed beams and to do this quickly and efficiently, they will need to be positioned on the road beneath the bridge.

As a result the Coast Road will be closed to all traffic between 9.30am and 3.30pm with vehicles being diverted up and over the existing slip-roads whilst the concrete pour is carried out.

Pedestrian and cycle access across the Coast Road will be maintained throughout, using the remaining part of the old bridge.

The work has been carefully planned to minimize disruption, but motorists should expect some minor delays on Thursday.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution when using the clearly-signposted diversions on the slip roads and they are also asked to be considerate to the needs of pedestrians and cyclists.

The work is being done as part of North Tyneside Council’s £7.2million Coast Road Improvement Scheme.

The scheme consists of three phases of work. Phases one and two – the widening of Beach Road and the replacement of the Billy Mill roundabout with a new signalised junction – were completed on time by the council’s partner, Capita.

The construction of the new Norham Road Bridge is being carried out for the council by Sisk Lagan JV – the contractors who are also working on the new Silverlink interchange.