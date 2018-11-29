More homes to benefit from garden scheme

Thousands of residents are set to benefit from a council green scheme.

North Tyneside Council is extending its free garden waste collection service to more than 700 extra households.

Earlier in the year, Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE asked officers, the deputy mayor and relevant cabinet members to explore if the popular scheme could be extended.

And now the service will be offered to those in new estates that have been built in recent years and were not previously part of the scheme.

Mrs Redfearn said: “The garden waste service is extremely valued by those who are able to take advantage of it and I’ve had many people contact me to ask that it is extended to where they live.

“I’m delighted we have been able to extend the scheme within our existing budgets and I must thank the officers, the deputy mayor and cabinet members for making it happen.”

A brown garden waste bin will be delivered to the homes in February next year, ready for the start of the new collection season in March. A calendar detailing the collection dates will be delivered to properties.

A total of 72,700 households in North Tyneside will now receive the service from March.

The service, available to those with medium or large gardens, includes a garden waste bin and 18 fortnightly collections per year, running from March until the end of November.

The garden waste from the collection service is taken to a composting facility and recycled as a soil improver.

For more information about the service visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0345 200 0103.