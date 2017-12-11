More Metro trains to run over festive period

Extra Metro trains will be running during the busy festive season.

The increase in service will help shoppers, families and partygoers throughout December, providing a higher frequency of service during the busiest months of the year.

A normal Sunday service will run on Christmas Eve until about 6.30pm, with an hourly service thereafter (and a 30 minute service in Newcastle city centre) until about 11pm.

On Boxing Day a normal Saturday service will run between about 8am and 8pm, but Sunderland station will be closed, with trains running straight through.

A normal weekday service will run from Wednesday, December 27, until Friday, December 29, with a normal Saturday service on Saturday, December 30.

Trains will also run to a Sunday timetable on New Year’s Eve until approximately 10pm then at a half hourly frequency (and a 15 minute service in Newcastle city centre) until the end of service.

There will be additional trains running to accommodate extra travellers expected around the New Year’s Eve Parade at Exhibition Park and the Town Moor in Newcastle.

Chris Carson, Metro services director, said: “The festive period is a busy time for everyone as they do last minute shopping and enjoy days and nights out with friends and family.

“Metro is on hand to get you there – whether you’re trying to get hold of this year’s must have Christmas gift, going to meet Santa, skating, or taking in a show at a panto.”

“During this busy time of year, when traffic becomes heavier and parking can be difficult, travelling by Metro is quick and convenient.

“We hope the extra Metro services will help make life easier for our passengers, take some of the stress out of Christmas shopping, and allow them to make the most of the festive season.”

The times vary depending on the train destination and customers are therefore advised to check times before travelling.

For full information about service times, visit www.nexus.org.uk/metro/updates

No trains will be in operation on Christmas Day and on New Year’s Day.

The timetable returns to normal service from Tuesday, January 2.