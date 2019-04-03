More North Tyneside homes to benefit from garden waste scheme

More than 1,000 new homes in North Tyneside will benefit from a free garden waste service after the scheme was extended.

Following requests from residents, officers at North Tyneside Council explored opportunities to extend the service to new-build estates.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE asked officers to explore whether this could be achieved within existing budgets and, if possible, to start the implementation process, including setting eligibility criteria.

Now, following consultation with relevant cabinet members and the deputy mayor, 1,200 homes have received new brown bins.

Coun Carl Johnson, cabinet member with for environment, said: “We know how valuable our free garden waste service is to our residents so for us to be able to expand it to over 1,000 new homes in our borough is amazing.

“Where other councils have started charging for garden waste collections, we have managed to keep our service free.

“We are always looking for ways to become a more sustainable borough and this scheme supports this with its many benefits to the environment. This extension will help to divert more waste from landfill and improve our composting rates.”

The scheme includes a free garden waste bin and 18 fortnightly collections per year, running from March until the end of November.

Bins have been distributed to all the new houses involved in the scheme’s extension and calendars with collection dates and additional information are being sent out.

For more information, or to check your collection dates, visit https://my.northtyneside.gov.uk, or call 0345 200 0103.