More North Tyneside streets to take part in play session

Children are to mark the end of the school holidays with a special play event.

A total of 14 streets in North Tyneside will temporarily close to traffic on Sunday, September 2, to allow children to play freely and neighbours to meet.

It is being organised by PlayMeetStreet North Tyneside, part of a national movement to enable more children to play out in their own streets, and more neighbours to meet.

Run by three local women, the idea is for neighbours to get together every few weeks, after school or at the weekends, to meet and play in their street. Sessions are short, regular, stewarded road closures, approved by North Tyneside Council.

It is supported by Big Lottery Fund Awards for All, and Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell, who said: “It’s a great initiative which lets kids play out safely in their streets but is also an opportunity for neighbours to come together as a community.

“I’d like to thank the local organisers who have worked to bring this together and Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn for getting the council on board to support what promises to be an enjoyable day.”

On Sunday, seven regular streets will be joined by seven new ones.

The streets are: Burnside Road (from 10am to 1pm), St George’s Road (2pm to 5pm), both Cullercoats;

Beach Avenue (10am to noon), Coquet Avenue, Plessey Crescent, Amble Avenue, Ocean View, Links Avenue, St David’s Way, (all 2pm to 5pm), all in Whitley Bay;

Richmond Terrace, Brantwood Avenue, Tynedale Avenue, Kenilworth Road, (all 2pm to 5pm), all Monkseaton;

Preston Avenue, North Shields, from 2pm to 5pm.