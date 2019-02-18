Most businesses are good with food

Most food businesses in North Tyneside are operating within the law, new figures have revealed.

There are more than 1,500 food businesses in the borough and North Tyneside Council’s latest Food Law Plan reveals that 92 per cent of them were ‘broadly compliant’ with food safety legislation during inspections in 2017/18.

The Food Law Plan sets out how food safety and standards are monitored and controlled in North Tyneside. It also explains how the food safety team contributes to the broader health improvement agenda through the promotion of healthy eating.

The plan was developed by the food safety service, which is delivered for the local authority by its partner Capita.

Coun Carole Burdis, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “Our food safety team plays a vital role in protecting the health and wellbeing of our residents.

“Enforcement and inspections is just one aspect of its work. It also offers advice and support to food businesses to ensure they are aware of their legal requirements.”

Food safety team activity in 2017/18 included 768 food samples sent for microbiological examination and 466 warning letters sent to businesses for a range of issues.