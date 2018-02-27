Mother’s Day fund-raiser for charity

Whitley Bay-based business The Vintage Tea Party is celebrating Mother’s Day on March 11 with a special event to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Care.

Owner Julie Clay said: “After losing my husband Paul five years ago, I host an annual event to raise money for this fabulous charity who helped my family in our hour of need. I feel I am helping other families.”

A sumptuous afternoon tea will be served on the very best vintage china, the auditorium will be dressed with yards of bespoke bunting and entertainment will be by local band Prelude, best known for hit records such as After The Goldrush and How Long is Forever, and they provided the backing vocals on Ralph McTell’s Streets of London.

Tickets for this event are £20 each, the venue is The Exchange in North Shields and available from Julie Clay on 0191 2531618.