MP raises fibromyalgia awareness

Invisible illnesses can be as devastating as recognised ones, but do not receive the attention they need, according to a local MP.

North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon recently met campaigners and experts at the House of Commons.

Sufferers with fibromyalgia struggle with the condition on a daily basis, but they often do not receive the medical help or support that could be provided.

Mary said: “They told me about fibromyalgia, a chronic condition that causes pain all over the body, fatigue, muscle stiffness, difficulty sleeping, mental problems, headaches and irritable bowel syndrome.”

She added: “The trouble is that many fibromyalgia sufferers are not recognised as having a disability and also that diagnosis can be low and late. Yet their pain is as real as recognised illnesses.

“I am backing fibromyalgia Awareness UK’s efforts to raise awareness, get it recognised in our disability laws and encourage more funding to improve diagnosis and treatment.”

It is estimated that one in every 25 people may suffer from fibromyalgia.

Nearly 100,000 people have signed a supportive petition, but it is hoped to reach 150,000.

To add your name, visit www.change.org/p/uk-parliament-make-fibromyalgia-a-disability