Muddy fun in the kitchen for Tynemouth children

Young masterchefs have celebrated the opening of a new outdoor area.

A mud kitchen and potion-making area has been created at Sir James Knott Nursery School in Tynemouth.

The latest addition came after children told staff that they wanted a kitchen area where they could make as much mess as they wanted and concoct all manner of weird and wonderful potions.

Various events, including a summer fair, were held to raise money, and parents, staff and friends donated kitchen utensils following an appeal, while the children also had a big hand in creating the space.

Coun Tommy Mulvenna, chairman of North Tyneside Council, helped to officially open the area.

He said: “It’s great to see the nursery school developing new diverse ways of working with the children, and they seem to be really enjoying it – it’s creativity in its infancy.

“Citizenship starts with the very young and this is the ground roots of how society evolves from the bottom upwards – and you can’t get any closer to the bottom than a heap of clarts.”

John Croft, headteacher, said: “Our approach to learning is very focused upon following the children’s lines of enquiries and providing a happy, safe, stimulating and challenging programme of learning and development for the children to experience as they begin their lifelong journey.

“I have had great pleasure in observing how the children have utilised this space and have even been made several lunches by the children.”

Parents have also praised the new mud kitchen and potion-making area.

One said: “The new mud kitchen has opened up a fantastic new space for the children to explore and create in the garden. My daughter Anabelle absolutely loves it.”

The nursery school, which caters for children aged from two, is now looking forward to its next exciting development after submitting a bid to turn part of the outdoor space into a beach-themed area.

To find out more about Sir James Knott Nursery School in River View, off Tynemouth Road, visit www.sirjamesknott.co.uk

For more information about childcare and education in North Tyneside, including details about free childcare, visit www.my.northtyneside.gov.uk