Music fundraiser to boost cancer charity

A musical evening is being held to help a charity raise £10,000 to support children with cancer.

Sara’s Hope Foundation, created in memory of 16-year-old Sara Hoburn, is aiming to raise £10,000 in ten weeks.

Set up by Sara’s parents Ged and Julie, the charity provides holidays for children with cancer and their families at Sara’s Retreat in Crete to allow them to create amazing life lasting memories.

So far, the Foundation has raised more than £3,000 in its latest challenge but a number of events are being held to raise further funds.

A busker’s Night is being held at the Bell and Bucket, in Norfolk Street, North Shields, on Thursday.

Guest of honour is Hope Fenney, from North Shields, who will open the event.

The six-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma in April 2014, which attacked a huge amount of her body.

She has undergone hundreds of treatments and in 2017 was declared cancer free.

Hope, who was only given a 20 per cent chance of survival, and her family will be spending a week at Sara’s Retreat later this year.

The evening will start at 7.30pm. Entry is free with everyone welcome.

There will also be raffle, auction and domino cards.

Another fundraising event is taking place at the Seahorse pub, in Blyth, on Friday, March 29. Doors open at 6.30pm. The music night has been organised by Cory Davison.

For more on the work of the charity, visit www.sarashopefoundation.co.uk