Musicians all set for singing competition

A singing competition is being held to bring good times back to Wallsend.

Organisers of Singedunum are hoping the event will help put the town back on the map.

It is taking place at Wallsend Memorial Hall on Friday, with doors opening at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Hundreds of tickets have so far been sold, with seven acts making up the final.

The winner will receive a three CD recording day at Broadwater Studios.

And there are prizes on the night for attendees, including a raffle featuring a signed Newcastle United shirt, with money raised helping BMS FC Under 15s attend a football tournament in Blackpool.

Nova Radio North East has donated its time, while local singer Junior Turner, also Wallsend Chamber Ambassador, will be compere.

Judges on the night are Helena Davison Webber, Professor Graeme Danby, Dr Paul Harvey, and Chris Cross.