Must address issue of pay

Those who work for the civil service enhance many people’s lives and keep our society civilised.

But the long period of austerity since 2010 has hit them hard.

A decade of pay increases has not kept up with inflation and their pay has fallen in value.

Civil service average pay has fallen in comparison to the rest of the public sector by between nine and 11 per cent.

Percentages don’t tell the full story.

The average salary of many low-paid workers has fallen by £2,110 per year

Yet funding for 2019 pay increases has been set at just one per cent and increases can only be sought in return for worse staff terms and conditions.

The union that represents many civil servants, the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) also points out that there are more than 200 sets of pay negotiations in the civil service.

It is urging a return to national pay bargaining to ensure equal and fair pay for members across the civil service and to address the worsening issue of pay equality and progression.

PCS has made its case through traditional campaigning to persuade the government to urgently address the issue of civil service pay and reward those hard working and dedicated civil servants with a fair and above inflation pay rise.

But it’s like talking to a brick wall.

The union, of which I am a member, is balloting its members on possible industrial action.

I ask for your understanding of its efforts to achieve long denied pay justice.