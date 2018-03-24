National success for popular Whitley Bay restaurant

A popular restaurant is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award.

Turknaz, in North Parade, Whitley Bay, was crowned winner in the Best Turkish Restaurant Regional category at the British Kebab Awards 2018 – dubbed the Oscars of the kebab world.

The establishment beat off strong competition from nine other eateries to take home the award at the ceremony in London.

Turknaz, specialising in Turkish food, has been open in the town for more than two years.

And staff were delighted with the national award, helping put Whitley Bay on the map.

Anthony Yilmaz, owner, said: “This award is recognition to all of my staff along with our many loyal customers who have collaborated in achieving our vision.

“A vision where fresh, unique and wholesome Turkish food is presented for all to taste.

“Our belief is that our modern yet traditional Turkish food has brought customers from far a field. It is our hope that this award will also bring more customers wishing to sample Turkish cuisine to assist Whitley Bay in its regeneration programme.”

He added: “To all of our amazing customers, we would like to thank each and everyone one of you that have supported us throughout this incredible two-year journey.

“We started this family venture in the heart of Whitley Bay and now we stand as the best Turkish restaurant in the region 2018. Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible.”