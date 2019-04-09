Netting funds for Alzheimer’s Society

Sports students are aiming to net vital funds for a charity close to their hearts.

A basketball tournament is being held at John Spence High School, North Shields, on Saturday, from 11am to 1.30pm, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Liam Gunning, of Whitley Bay, whose late great-grandmother Elizabeth Richardson had dementia, said: “I have a big circle of friends who play basketball so we thought this would be a great way to fundraise.

“The cause is very close to our hearts.

“The plan is to have around eight teams of five players each, plus a couple of subs, playing games of around ten minutes. The fee to take part is just £5 per person.”

Anyone interested in taking part can email tripledoubleevents@gmail.com

Liam added: “We have had some great support from local businesses, including Whitley Bay Pizza Company and Whitley Bay Yacht Club.”

There is also a Just Giving page for anyone wanting to donate to the cause at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tripledoubleevents