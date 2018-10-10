New addition to Killingworth shopping centre

A new store in North Tyneside that will be officially opened this weekend is creating up to 40 new jobs.

Home Bargains has invested approximately £800,000 in the facility, which is taking up one of the units at The Killingworth Centre.

The 26,500 sq ft store, which is adjacent to Matalan, will offer shoppers a range of products – including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Killingworth and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.

“The Killingworth Centre will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

The company already has more than 500 outlets across the UK and employs more than 20,000 staff.

The new Killingworth store will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday.