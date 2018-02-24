New additions to business forum group

Three North Tyneside companies have joined the management group of the lead support organisation for businesses in the borough.

North Tyneside Business Forum, which recently entered its eighth year, encourages economic growth, employment, sustainability and corporate responsibility.

It is a free membership scheme for any business with a trading address in North Tyneside.

For the Love of the North, Wubbleyou Limited and GasTech Ltd, the 2017 Business of the Year at the North Tyneside Business Awards, have been appointed to the management group.

GasTech Ltd is a heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems specialist and Whitley Bay-based For the Love of the North is a gift shop specialising in all things North East.

Wubbleyou Limited is a web software development company based in North Shields. It impressed the panel with its commitment to supporting local businesses.

North Tyneside Business Forum chairman David Bavaird said: “We have been really encouraged by the large number of businesses that wanted to be part of the management group, which is I think a real recognition of the important and increasingly influential role the North Tyneside Business Forum plays in representing the business community in North Tyneside, and the new skills brought to the group by the new members will make us even more effective.

“The management group and I encourage all businesses in North Tyneside to visit the website and become a member.

“There really is no reason why businesses should not become a member – it’s free and provides benefits to all.”

Membership includes attendance at events, opportunities for networking, consultation on local issues, dedicated communications and listing on the new member directory on the website.

Businesses in North Tyneside can join the forum by going to www.northtynesidebusinessforum.org.uk

Alternatively, email business.forum@northtyneside.gov.uk or call 0191 6436000.