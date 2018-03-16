New arrivals hall at Newcastle International Airport

Arrivals at Newcastle International Airport this summer will be able to use the latest facilities and equipment.

A multi-million pound investment, in collaboration with UK Border Force, is seeing the arrivals hall significantly expanded and improved, with five new ePassport gates.

The self-service machines use facial recognition technology to verify the user’s identity against data stored in the chip in their biometric passport and will be available to use for all those aged 12 or above holding UK, EEA and Swiss passports.

The extension will house 448sqm of additional floor space for the immigration area, as well as 110sqm of space at the departure gates.

Richard Knight, director of operations at Newcastle International Airport, said: “I’m delighted with how well work is progressing on our improved and expanded arrivals hall and can’t wait to unveil the space, as well as the brand new ePassport gates, to our customers.

“At Newcastle, we pride ourselves on our low queue times across the airport, and with passenger numbers through the terminal increasing, this expansion will play a big role in ensuring we can help passengers head home following a wonderful trip, or experience all that the north east has to offer as a visitor, as speedily as possible.”

Christina Brown, Border Force assistant director for Newcastle International Airport, said: “Increasing the use of digital technology at the border is part of Border Force’s commitment to improve passenger experience.”

She added: “We must protect our borders, but we also want to encourage people who boost our economy through tourism and business to travel to the UK. This means ensuring their arrival in the UK is dealt with as swiftly and efficiently as possible, while maintaining the integrity and security of the UK’s border.”

Work on the expansion began last year and is expected to finish in the spring, with the new arrivals hall and ePassport gates being completed in June.