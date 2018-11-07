New art exhibition looks at region’s historical industrial landscape

A new collection of paintings by a north east artist exploring the region’s industrial heritage takes a wintry turn this season.

The Biscuit Factory in Newcastle launches its new winter exhibition on Friday, headlined by artist Malcolm Teasdale.

Malcolm Teasdale's The Last Ship which is among his work included in a new exhibition at The Biscuit Factory.

The acclaimed artist’s new solo show, A Northern Winter, explores everyday life in the region set against the industrial landscape of the 1940s and 50s, developed from archival material blended with Malcolm’s personal memories.

The paintings are impressionist in style, focusing on mood and atmosphere, and embrace the social life and history of the day, including shipbuilding at Swan Hunter’s shipyard in Wallsend.

The winter exhibition runs until the end of February.

Malcolm said: “I particularly enjoy painting winter scenes, with the inclusion of snow and lamplight useful tools in helping to lighten grey buildings and dark industrial sites.

“I hope that visitors enjoy my new exhibition and find in my paintings stories of the past and something of a taste of the mid-20th century in the north of England.”

More than 250 artists, designers and makers are featured in the gallery’s seasonal exhibition, with other highlights including figurative Scottish painter and musician Steven Lindsay, ceramicist Ilona Sulikova and Northumberland-based artist Peter Flanagan.

The gallery will also showcase Everyday Luxury, a new collection of glass featuring contemporary tableware and lighting, curated by the National Glass Centre.

The gallery is open seven days a week and admission is free.

For more information, visit www.thebiscuitfactory.com