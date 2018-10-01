New artwork highlights plastic issue

A new photo artwork on the Shields Ferry is bringing home the topical issue of plastics in our oceans.

Clean Up Isle Sea by photographer Jay Smith contrasts the stunning and beautiful seascapes of the North East coast with the discarded plastics lurking just below the surface.

The images she has captured will be displayed on windows of the Spirit of the Tyne passenger ferry this autumn.

Jay said: “There has been a great deal of interest around the problem of plastics in our oceans, and I hope my work makes people aware that marine pollution is not a problem that is far away.

“Clean Up Isle Sea asks people to question damage that we have done to our coastline by contrasting wide seascapes with close up images of waste becoming embedded within our environment.”

“It is time we got together to clean up and also stay on top of the problems that have been created. I want people to go away and find out more about the issue, and what they can do to make a difference.”

Jay, who is from Stocksfield, Northumberland and who is studying fine art at the University of Sunderland, originally approached staff at the Shields Ferry as part of a course which encourages students to get their work displayed in public places.

This grew into a larger project which will be displayed on the Spirit of the Tyne on its half-hourly crossings between North and South Shields.

Carol Timlin, the ferry manager, said: “The Shields Ferry has been part of life at the mouth of the Tyne for hundreds of years so we are well aware of the environment we live and work in.

“Jay’s photography brings a very topical issue into real local focus; the river mouth, coastline and beaches are magnificent natural assets for our region and we need to look after them.”

