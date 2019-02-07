New cafe is officially opened

A community cafe has been officially opened.

Mayor Norma Redfearn and North Tyneside Council chairman Tommy Mulvenna were special guests at North Tyneside Disability Forum (NTDF) to officially open the new venture.

The facility has been named The Cafe on the Shire.

The charity moved to its new premises in Earsdon Road, Shiremoor, in 2017 and began trialling community coffee mornings at the centre.

The cafe will be open Monday to Wednesday, from 9am to 3pm, with healthy and nutritional foods for individuals, groups and families.

Dr Bob Dennis, chairman of the NTDF, said: “We are so pleased with the support we had to get this initiative off the ground.”

North Tyneside Disability Forum works with and for local disabled people, their representatives, friends and families to ensure disabled people are able to participate on equal terms in society, with choice and control over their own lives.

It provides a wide range of free activities across the week.

For more information about NTDF and the opportunities it provides call 0191 466 1667.