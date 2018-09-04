New campaign to promote the good in North Shields

Businesses are being given the chance to celebrate their success with the new campaign ‘Backing Business’ launched by North Shields Chamber of Trade and News Guardian.

The chamber, which has more than 100 members, will share positive news stories from those businesses every month through Backing Business.

Miles Walton, chair of the North Shields Chamber of Trade, said: “We are delighted to be joining the News Guardian to promote North Shields businesses with this campaign. This is all about celebrating success in the town and surrounding areas.

“North Shields has so much to offer with a wide variety of shops and business including the independent traders of Tynemouth, manufacturing companies and wholesale at the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, the fishing industry and the International Port and marina.”

“We are very excited to be showcasing our member’s success stories through such a fantastic local newspaper.”

Media consultants RusbyMedia, based in North Shields, have been commissioned by the chamber to co-ordinate and produce the stories to ensure that all members of the chamber get the chance to highlight their business’ success.

The campaign follows the successful launch of #OneNorthShields last year, which includes social media pages for local residents and businesses to share their news and events.

Frankie Rusby, co-owner of RusbyMedia, said: “North Shields is a huge area that spans so many different locations – from the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate to Tynemouth Village, so there is so much on offer.

“We hope that by creating this campaign it reignites people’s enthusiasm for the area and generates more awareness of just what is here.

“We are also keen to attract new members to the chamber. RusbyMedia has been a member for just under a year and being part of such a strong network of businesses has been extremely beneficial to us.”

Businesses involved in the launch included the Beacon Centre, YMCA North Tyneside, PetStay, RWO Associates, Pansy’s Florist, I Love Office Supplies, Newcastle Building Society in North Shields, Read Milburn &Co, Hindle Campbell Law, Cargo creative and Take pART North East.

Dave Menzies, centre manager at the Beacon Centre, said: “Backing Business is a very positive campaign for businesses in North Shields, we need to let people know what is great about the area. It can be tough on the high street and we are very lucky that we are placed somewhere with such a loyal customer base.”

If you are interested in joining the chamber, head to www.northshieldschamber.co.uk

Membership is free for the first year.