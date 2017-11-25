New chairman appointed to charity’s board of trustees

A charity has appointed a new chairman.

Jonathan Jowett has been named as chairman of the board of trustees at the Percy Hedley Foundation.

Jonathan Jowett, the new chairman of the board of trustees at the Percy Hedley Foundation.

He takes over from Nick Swales, who is stepping down after nine years in the role.

Jonathan, company secretary and general counsel at Greggs plc, joined Percy Hedley as a trustee in November 2012 and has been vice-chairman of the foundation since last November.

David Arthur has been appointed as vice-chair of the Foundation.

Nick, who has been involved with Percy Hedley and its predecessor organisations for 27 years, said: “It has been my privilege to lead Percy Hedley for the past nine years.

“There have been many changes to the organisation during that time, and some significant challenges to overcome whilst ensuring that the children and adults who come to Percy Hedley continue to have a fantastic experience.”

Jonathan said: “I would like to thank Nick for all that he has done over the past decade and beyond.

“We sincerely hope that he will keep in touch with all of his friends at Percy Hedley. For my part, I am honoured to be asked to lead the Board of Trustees as we build for the exciting future that lies ahead.”