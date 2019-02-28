New concerts aim to hit the right note for the over 50s

Plans to help tackle loneliness and isolation are set to hit the right note.

Care provider EveryDay has teamed up with charity Music in Hospitals & Care to provide free live music for the over 50s at pop-up music cafes across three wellbeing centres.

A range of professional musicians will perform at the sessions at Cedar Grove, Wallsend; Rowan Croft, Killingworth; and Linskill Park, North Shields.

They are all hosted by EveryDay, which is owned by Age UK North Tyneside and provides support to older people to live in their own homes, as well as respite centres and other services.

Kerry Parker, head of professional care services at EveryDay, said: “The Music in Hospitals & Care concerts will further increase wellbeing and reduce isolation in older people, including our customers living with dementia.

“This forms part of a huge and exciting metamorphosis taking place in our three wellbeing centres in North Tyneside and sits perfectly with one of Age UK North Tyneside’s campaigns to end loneliness for older people.”

The centres’ first ‘gigs’, which each last an hour, will launch on Monday, March 4, in Wallsend; Tuesday, April 2, in North Shields; and Tuesday, May 7, in Killingworth.

EveryDay already provides a range of services at its wellbeing centres, including hairdressing, podiatry, exercise classes, and pets. It also offers personalised driver services to ensure customers are transported by personal support assistants who build a relationship with them.

The three-year Music In Hospitals & Care project is funded by The National Lottery Community Fund, with performances open to anyone over 50.

MiHC musician Alan Jones, from Wallsend, will be one of the artists taking part in the scheme.

The 39-year-old said: “I love performing and this is something a little different, we are bringing music into people’s lives.

“All of the musicians involved will play a variety of styles and genres, from rock and roll to sing-a-long classics, it’ll be a bit of everything for everyone.”

Jess Ingham, director north of Music in Hospitals, added: “Our aim is to create joy through live music, to raise mood, boost feelings of wellbeing and to bring people together for a high-quality musical experience.

“This is a great opportunity to tackle loneliness by providing regular music events for local communities. We are delighted to be working closely with a number of Age UK centres in the North of England to achieve this.”

For more information, or to book a free taster, visit www.everydayuk.org/wellbeing/ or call 0191 287 7028.