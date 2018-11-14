New creative workshops at Metro station

A project has been launched to give people the chance to explore and celebrate what they love most about Whitley Bay.

Green Beans Community Market is holding four free creative workshops at Yoga Station, in Whitley Bay Metro station.

The first will take place on November 25, with more scheduled for January 27, February 24, and March 31.

Participants will get the chance to create art work that celebrates Whitley Bay using a range of different materials through a series of fun activities.

Steve Taplin, who chairs the market’s organising group, said: “The workshops will focus on four different themes: The Beach and Seaside; Special Places; Getting Around; Green Whitley Bay.

“We’re inviting everyone to show us what these themes mean to them using whatever sorts of creative art they want.

“We can all participate whatever our ability or experience and there’ll be support on hand to help us to develop our creativity and ideas.”

The artworks will be turned into four Feather Flag Banners, digitally printed in full Whitley Bay colours. These will be displayed at future markets and could be part of other events.

Steve added: “Whitley Bay is a fabulous place to live, work and visit. We’re calling the project ‘Windows on Whitley Bay’ It’s a chance to show off in a visual way just how amazing this town is and how good the place makes us feel.”

Any artist, individual or group interested in getting involved should either pop along to one of the markets on the last Sunday of the month or contact the organisers on greenbeansmarket@gmail.com