New director of nursing appointed by Northumbria Healthcare

Health chiefs have appointed a new executive director of nursing.

Ellie Monkhouse has taken over the role at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust after previously being acting chief nurse in Rotherham.

She has worked in nursing for 25 years, starting her career in May 1992, and has held a number of high-profile positions since, including director of nursing and quality at NHS Leeds South and East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and NHS Leeds North CCG.

Ellie takes over from Debbie Reape who retired last month after 26 years, working mostly as a deputy director for child health and the deputy director of nursing.

Speaking on her appointment, Ellie said: “I’m delighted to have started at Northumbria and have heard so many amazing things about the trust and the region.

“My main passions within nursing are to drive innovation and encourage good teamwork among our staff and I know that in Northumbria I’ll find like-minded souls.”

Welcoming the appointment, Northumbria chief executive Jim Mackey said: “We’ve always been an organisation that has strived for excellence and Ellie will fit right into that mentality.”

“Moreover, it’s a sign of how well we are coming to be regarded that we continue to attract people of such high calibre.”