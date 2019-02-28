New exhibition looks at coastal flowers

A new exhibition focuses on the plants in and around Whitley Bay.

For The Love Of The North, based in Whitley Road, is showcasing the work of Newcastle-based artist Kate Miller.

Her botanical exhibition, which is on display until March 3, is based around the plants she collected while visiting the coast.

Kate said: “Whilst walking along the coast here, it’s natural to look out to sea and take in the sweeping vistas of sand and waves, but down by our feet are the most beautiful little plants, some of which are amazingly intricate.”

The prints were time consuming to create. Kate cuts two new lino cuts and after several weeks of being in the flower press prints from the plants themselves. The final stage involved cutting out each plant print individually and arranging them to collate the final design.

Kate specifically chose the colours she encountered whilst exploring Whitley Bay Links – dark teal, sky blue, yellow and grey.

She hopes the prints will draw attention to the tiny, often unseen plants, which to her are such an important part of Whitley Bay.

Paul and Lucy Hull, owners of For The Love Of The North, said “We are hugely privileged Kate has chosen to exhibit her one-off Whitley Bay botanical prints with us.

“We invite anyone who would like to meet Kate to our event in our Whitley Bay shop on February 21 from 5pm.”