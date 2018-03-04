New flood alerts for North East coast today (Sunday)

An Environment Agency flood alert remains in place today (Sunday) as the high spring tides continue to combine with strong easterly winds.

The last two days have seen dramatic scenes along the Northumberland coast, with huge waves crashing into harbours and the coastline.

And they are likely to be repeated this afternoon, with the Agency retaining its 'Flooding is possible - be prepared' alert.

This afternoon’s high tide is between 4:30pm and 6:15pm. Spring tides and strong onshore winds are forecast to cause wave overtopping and spray along the coast, and in particular, the impact is expected to be worse at Beadnell Harbour Road North and Newbiggin Bay North Promenade throughout these periods.

The alert says: 'People are advised to stay away from risk areas and take care next to the coast. We will continue to monitor the situation and we will update this Alert on Sunday 4th March if the situation changes and for subsequent tides as required. For tide levels please see local tide tables or the GOV.UK website.'

Further down the coast, the alert is upgraded to a Flood Warning - flooding is expected - immediate action required.

The warning for Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth will remain in force from 4:30pm to 6:15pm today. The key areas of concern are the Whitley Sands Refreshment Kiosk, Crusoe’s Café and Tynemouth Lifeboat Station.