New flood warning signs at car park

Motorists are being warned of local car parks at risk of flooding.

The Environment Agency has teamed up with North Tyneside Council and Newcastle City Council for the project.

Signs have gone up at the Low Lights car park on North Shields Fish Quay advising people to check tide timetables, sign up to the Flood Warning Service and providing information on alternative parking locations.

The Environment Agency’s Taryn Al-mashgari, flood community engagement officer for Tyne and Wear, said: “The signs are not to deter people from parking there as the vast majority of the time there are no issues, but we want people to be more informed about flooding.

“It’s absolutely vital people understand how they can find out what the current flood risk is and what to do to keep themselves safe.

“These car parks are in flood risk areas and during particularly high tide they are liable to flooding.

“It’s particularly important for visitors, where people might not be aware of the flood risk. This way they can be more informed about the current and upcoming flood risk and ensure it’s safe to park there.”

North Tyneside councillor Carole Burdis said: “It’s great that alongside our partners we’re taking vital steps to ensure the safety of our residents by giving them early warning of flood risks.

“We are committed to protecting the public and keeping everyone informed as much as possible of current flood risks and how to keep safe.”

The project is part of the Environment Agency’s ongoing work with local authorities to raise awareness of flood risk in communities and ensure people know how to prepare.

Driving through flood water risks lives – just 30cm of water is enough to float your car.

For more information on what to do in a flood visit https://floodsdestroy.campaign.gov.uk/