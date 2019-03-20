New food festival planned at coast

A new series of free pop-up street food events is heading to Whitley Bay.

Over three weekends the Spanish City Plaza will be transformed to become home to a Feast by the Sea.

Each event will provide visitors with a different taste of the best street food available in the UK, with giant yurts, stretch tents, street food trucks, bars and stalls.

Shelley Deakin, one of the organisers, said: “Spanish City is once again one of the most iconic locations on the north east coast. What we’re planning will certainly do justice to the setting.

“Street food has become so popular in recent years. It stands for quality and flavour. We are very excited about bringing together in one place so many fantastic producers.

“Street food is about getting out there with your family, meeting friends and having fun. It’s a real celebration of life and love.”

The first Feast by the Sea takes place on July 20 and 21, with the others on August 10 and 11, and September 7 and 8. All will open from 11am until 10pm on Saturday, and from 11am to 7pm on Sunday. Admission is free.

Each event will showcase a different style of street food and there will also be live music, entertainment, a vintage family games area and lifestyle talks about a range of subjects.

The events will be environmentally friendly. Single-use plastic items, such as straws, are banned and producers will be encouraged to use biodegradable containers.

Shelley and her husband Mark are behind the popular North East Chilli Fest and Proper Food and Drink Festivals, the latter of which will be back in Whitley Bay on June 15 and 16.

For Festival by the Sea the couple have teamed up with a former colleague Nigel Holliday.

Mark said: “We’ve known each other for a long time and are delighted to be working together again. Nigel brings a lot of expertise and experience of developing pop-up events.

“I would like to think that between us we have helped create in the north east an interest in well-run and innovative festivals, as well as an appetite for new food.”

He added: “We are always on the lookout for innovative new products and companies so if you have something you would look to showcase at the events, please get in touch.”