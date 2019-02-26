New gambling guidelines now in place in North Tyneside

New gambling guidelines will help to raise awareness of child sexual exploitation.

North Tyneside Council’s updated policy for the regulation of gambling activities came into effect last week.

Again it included a ban on casinos in the borough, but also now features a new section on child sexual exploitation awareness.

Coun Carole Burdis, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “Protecting children from harm is one of the most important things local authorities do, but we also need the help of the wider community.

“Raising awareness of this type of abuse is essential to preventing it and stopping it early when it does happen. For this reason, we have included within the policy signs for licensees and residents to look out for and action to take.”

The Gambling Act 2005 gives licensing authorities a range of powers to licence gambling activities in their communities.

North Tyneside Council’s Licensing Policy Statement (Gambling) provides guidance on the approach the council takes on gambling licensing matters.

It is reviewed every three years and the existing policy, which expired on Thursday, January 31, will be replaced by an updated policy, which was agreed at full council.

The licensing service is delivered for the council by its partner Capita.